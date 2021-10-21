Nelson Agholor Hard On Himself After Pivotal OT Drop Against Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not a stretch to say that Nelson Agholor dropped a win Sunday evening against the Dallas Cowboys.

On the first play of overtime, Mac Jones threw a perfect ball to Agholor, who was at New England’s 32-yard line and only had a safety between himself and the end zone. But the Patriots receiver dropped the ball, and New England eventually punted and watched Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense leave Gillette Stadium with a dramatic victory.

Agholor isn’t why the Patriots lost that game, but his drop became the latest “what if?” in a season full of them for New England. He was asked about the play during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“I’m mad about that one,” he said. “Don’t really want to talk about it. I think part of me got a little eager — got a little eager, peaking ahead a little bit. I just wasn’t in the moment. I didn’t keep my eyes on it, kind of peaking ahead and it’s over with.

“But, got a little eager. I can learn from that. Just stay in the moment, even in overtime. Just move the chains. Catch it first and go from there.”

Agholor also was involved on the final offensive play of the game for the Patriots, an incompletion on 3rd-and-3 near midfield. Dallas probably should’ve been flagged for a facemask penalty, but Agholor and Jones nevertheless did not appear on the same page.

“It’s one of those situations that happens,” he said Thursday. “It happens. We’ll get better. We’re working on it. It’s one of those things where I think the coaches are better at explaining that one. And for me, if (Jones) gives me opportunities, my job is to find a way. That’s how I look at it.