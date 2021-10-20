NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Richardson’s debut with the Boston Celtics will have to wait.

The newly acquired wing was a late scratch ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Celtics shared that Richardson was experiencing a migraine and wouldn’t be available. You can imagine the team is especially considerate of his symptoms considering three members of the organization have tested positive to COVID-19 since just before training camp started: coach Ime Udoka and players Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

Brown is available for the first game of the season, with. Horford is out.

The Celtics traded for Richardson with the Dallas Mavericks to add a sound defender with ballhandling skills to their rotation. They’ll have to wait and see how the role player fits in to their scheme once the roster is completely healthy again — as the preseason didn’t quite give them the chance.

The Celtics and Knicks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.