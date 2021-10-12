Why Darrelle Revis ‘Did Not’ Enjoy Playing For Patriots, Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add Darrelle Revis to the list of former Patriots who apparently didn’t like their time in New England.

Revis, who played for the Patriots in 2014 and won Super Bowl XLIX as the team’s top cornerback, was a guest during a recent episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast. And the seven-time Pro Bowler did not hold back, revealing his apparent disillusionment with the “Patriot Way”

“Nobody likes it in the locker room,” Revis said. “Just being honest, nobody likes it.”

Revis then compared the respective cultures created by Belichick and Rex Ryan, whom he played for from 2009 to 2012 while with the New York Jets.

“It’s just, it’s two different cultural philosophies,” Revis said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Jordan Cohn. “You know, Rex is a little bit more loose. He likes dogs, he wants you to go out there and play hard, run into a wall, that’s fine. But there’s a lot of news going on right now with Bill, in terms of him and Mr. Kraft, and there’s a lot of stuff surfacing right now. At the end of the day, the way that he runs his ship is a little bit different. But I do give him credit for winning so many Super Bowls and having the longevity to do it.

” … When you play with the New England Patriots, there’s a lot of pressure every time you walk in the door because it’s a lot of tension, it’s a lot of noise going on in the background where, (with) how the team is (run), it’s unknown. You don’t know what Mr. Kraft is doing, you don’t know what Bill’s doing, you just don’t know.”

When asked whether he enjoyed his time with the Patriots, Revis offered the following: