The Bruins got back in the win column Saturday night.

The Bruins handed the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers their first loss of the season in a 3-2 shootout victory. It was an important win for the Black and Gold, as they had lost their last two games earlier in the week. The B’s will try to keep the momentum rolling when the Red Wings come to town Thursday.

