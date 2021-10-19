Here Are Starting Pitchers For ALCS Game 4 Between Red Sox-Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted at the fact that Boston would give the ball to Nick Pivetta to start Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, and that officially will be the case.

Cora revealed Pivetta will get the start after the Red Sox didn’t need to go to him out of the bullpen during Monday night’s Game 3 win over the visiting Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Houston will counter with pitcher Zack Greinke.

The veteran right-hander, while certainly is known for his name, has not started a game since Sept. 19 when he went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 29 starts this season. Greinke, however, has pitched just one inning during the playoffs, entering in relief during Game 3 of Houston’s AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Oct. 10.

Astros manager Dusty Baker explained how Houston will be looking for Greinke to go as long as he can, not just in a typical opener role. Baker specifically mentioned Greinke’s endurance as he missed time in September due to a COVID-19 test and another stint on the injured list with neck soreness, which hindered his ability to build up his strength before the end of the season, and thus got him moved into the bullpen.

The Red Sox were able to give its valuable bullpen arms another day rest given the fact Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six full innings during Monday’s 12-3 win at Fenway Park.

“The fact that (Rodriguez) went six innings was very important for us,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s three games in a row against a great team. To be able to rest the bullpen for tomorrow, is huge. And he understood that.”