Here’s What An Assist Would Mean For Brad Marchand Vs. Hurricanes

Brad Marchand is one assist away from joining impressive Boston Bruins company.

The Boston left-winger enters the squad’s Thursday night clash against the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes with 399 assists to his name, sitting in 10th place in the storied franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

Only nine players in team history have reached the 400-assist threshold, including Hall-of-Famers Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito, along with current Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and longtime teammate David Krejci.

Marchand currently sits four assists behind Terry O’Reilly for the No. 9 spot in team history and then will have a ways to go before approaching Rick Middleton, who had 496 assists throughout his storied career.

At the rate Marchand has been going, there’s sure to be more milestones on the horizon.