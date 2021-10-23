Here’s What Kyle Schwarber Said About Possible Return To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

It certainly sounds like the door is open for a Kyle Schwarber return to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox acquired the slugger at the 2021 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline knowing full well that it may be just for the remainder of the season as free agency looms, but there certainly is a chance Schwarber could return to Boston.

“I just want to say thank you to the whole group. I’d never played with any one of these guys before,” Schwarber said to reporters via postgame Zoom. “This is definitely a clubhouse I could see myself wanting to stay in.”

The 28-year-old didn’t stop there in his praise of the Red Sox and the culture surrounding the squad.

“This is a World Series clubhouse,” Schwarber said. “I would love to see if there’s an opportunity to come back.”

Schwarber was a key cog in the Boston offense since his acquisition crushing seven home runs across 41 regular season games while hitting an impressive .291 to go along with three more postseason round-trippers to his tally.

Who knows what will happen with Schwarber’s free agency, but there’s no doubt the Red Sox struck gold at the deadline.