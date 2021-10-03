Liverpool Vs. Manchester City: Channel, Time, Live Stream Info For Premier League Game

The margins between Liverpool and Manchester City likely will be slim, but the consequences of their matchup might be far-reaching.

The teams will meet Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 7 game. Liverpool enters the contest atop the standings with 14 points, while Manchester City is tied for second place with 13 points. The result of the game could give one side an advantage at the other’s expense at this early stage of the long race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool has struggled against Manchester City recently, having won just one, drawn two and lost four of their last seven Premier League meetings. The Citizens beat the Reds 4-1 at Anfield last season, and a win Sunday would give them consecutive league wins on their rivals’ turf for the first time since 1953.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester City in the United States:

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock | Telemundo Deportes