Patriots Reportedly Will Offer Tom Brady Tribute, Briefly Pause For Record

Tom Brady will get the recognition he deserves Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass.

The New England Patriots will run a video tribute to the 44-year-old quarterback during their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. They also will briefly stop the game if Brady tops Drew Brees’ all-time NFL passing yards record.

Brady will enter the game needing 68 yards to surpass Brees’ mark of 80,358.

Adam Schefter of ESPN clarified that New England will not conduct a ceremony for Brady if/when he breaks the record.

If Bucs? quarterback Tom Brady sets the NFL all-time passing record Sunday night against his former team, and he needs only 68 yards to do it, the Patriots will pause to acknowledge it but not stop the game for a ceremony.https://t.co/wBtHSZfSCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021

The Patriots and the Bucs will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Brady arrived in Providence, R.I., on Saturday night to a crowd of adoring, cheering fans, as well as multiple local media members.