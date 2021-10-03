Patriots Reportedly Will Offer Tom Brady Tribute, Briefly Pause For Record

Tom Brady will get the recognition he deserves Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass.
The New England Patriots will run a video tribute to the 44-year-old quarterback during their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. They also will briefly stop the game if Brady tops Drew Brees’ all-time NFL passing yards record.
Brady will enter the game needing 68 yards to surpass Brees’ mark of 80,358.
Adam Schefter of ESPN clarified that New England will not conduct a ceremony for Brady if/when he breaks the record.
The Patriots and the Bucs will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Brady arrived in Providence, R.I., on Saturday night to a crowd of adoring, cheering fans, as well as multiple local media members.