Patriots Reportedly Will Offer Tom Brady Tribute, Briefly Pause For Record

Brady needs 68 yards to claim the all-time passing yards record

Tom Brady will get the recognition he deserves Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass.

The New England Patriots will run a video tribute to the 44-year-old quarterback during their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. They also will briefly stop the game if Brady tops Drew Brees’ all-time NFL passing yards record.

Brady will enter the game needing 68 yards to surpass Brees’ mark of 80,358.

Adam Schefter of ESPN clarified that New England will not conduct a ceremony for Brady if/when he breaks the record.

The Patriots and the Bucs will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Brady arrived in Providence, R.I., on Saturday night to a crowd of adoring, cheering fans, as well as multiple local media members.

