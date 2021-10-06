Davante Adams Recruiting Stephon Gilmore; Packers Reportedly Favorites

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore to the Packers?

That’s what Davante Adams wants, and he might get his wish.

The Patriots are set to move on from Gilmore before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Initial reporting indicated New England planned to release the star cornerback, but a trade should not be ruled out.

Green Bay immediately emerged as a potential landing spot for Gilmore. And Adams, the Packers’ superstar receiver, is doing his best to make it happen.

“Call me,” he wrote in a reply on Gilmore’s farewell post.

Davante Adams short and to the point with his comment on Stephon Gilmore?s IG farewell to New England:



?Call me.? pic.twitter.com/zlORX5ZhNr — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2021

Adams might not even have to recruit Gilmore, as the Packers reportedly are the favorites to acquire Gilmore via trade or free agent contract.