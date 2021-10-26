NESN Logo Sign In

Marshawn Lynch continues to be the gift that keeps on giving whenever a microphone is put in front of him, or whenever he hops on a broadcast like he did Monday during ESPN2’s “Manning Cast.”

Lynch, while appearing with Peyton and Eli Manning during “Monday Night Football” between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, unleashed one or two foul words and shared how he epically took three shots of Hennessy before joining the broadcast.

Lynch revealed that information after Eli asked about the former running back’s pregame routine, which apparently featured a shot and a half of the aforementioned alcohol before kickoff.

“Well, see ’cause I ain’t playin’ so I had a three-shot minimum today. So I’m feelin’ real good,” Lynch said, unapologetically. “So I took one for me, I took one for big brah (Peyton) and I got one for little brah (Eli). … Yeah, man, I was lookin’ out.”

You can watch the video here.

Lynch hilariously called Eli “little bro” on another occasion while seemingly talking about one of the former New York Giants quarterback’s famous throws against the New England Patriots.

“Little bro actually threw a ball to a dude and he caught it with his head type (expletive),” Lynch said, as shared by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson. “That’s pretty impressive wouldn’t you say?”