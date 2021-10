NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins officially is back with the Patriots.

New England traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a contract. The cap room Gilmore’s departure created made room for Collins.

His agent, David Canter, made the announcement via Twitter.

THE RETURN Part III. Congratulations @GSEworldwide client Jamie Collins pic.twitter.com/II8n16VHMe — David Canter (@davidcanter) October 6, 2021

Collins will make his third stint with the Patriots after being released by the Detroit Lions last week.