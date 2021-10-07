NESN Logo Sign In

When Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks kicks off, we will be more than a quarter of the way though the NFL season — and it’s quite the treat to have the showdown take place between a pair of NFC West rivals.

The Seahawks are dangerous, quarterbacked by Russell Wilson, who currently leads the league in both passer rating and average yards per pass attempt. With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the other side of the majority of those passes, it should be a recipe for instant success — but the Seahawks have fallen victim to their defense, which has allowed a league-worst 444.5 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has a new lease on life with the Rams, where he has transformed into a top quarterback. His 1,222 passing yards rank fourth entering Thursday, and he’s brought Cooper Kupp to the top of the leaderboards with him (431 receiving yards, ranking fourth).

The Rams are a -135 favorite (meaning a $135 bet returns $100) at DraftKings SportsBook, but Los Angeles may be rattled considering it enters off of a 17-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Here’s how to watch the Rams-Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.”

When: Thursday, Oct. 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX | NFL Network