NESN To Air Nearly 70 Bruins Games, In-Depth Shows For New Season

BOSTON (October 15, 2021) — NESN will air 69 Boston Bruins telecasts for the 2021-22 Boston Bruins season, plus hour-long pre- and post-game shows for every matchup to bring New England fans the most in-depth and exclusive access to the team. The season opener will take place on NESN on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET against the Dallas Stars, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m. NESN will air the full pre-game opening night ceremonies at TD Garden for fans watching from home.

NESN?s broadcast booth will consist of NESN color analyst Andy Brickley and play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards. Pre- and post-game coverage will be hosted by Dale Arnold and Sophia Jurksztowicz, with analysis from Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson, and Andrew Raycroft. Sophia Jurksztowicz will join as rinkside reporter to complement her hosting duties. NESN will produce a total of 36 home game telecasts and 33 away game telecasts with pre- and post-game coverage.

In addition to game and studio show coverage for the 2021-22 season, NESN will produce and air additional My Story episodes, a series that showcases players? unique journey to the NHL. This year?s slate of episodes will include forward Taylor Hall, goalie Jeremy Swayman, and defenseman Mike Reilly. Fans can visit NESN.com/BruinsMyStory for the air dates, which will be announced in November, and can also watch historical Bruins My Story episodes with their participating TV provider at NESN.com/watch.

Fans will have multiple touchpoints throughout the season to further immerse themselves in NESN?s extensive and exclusive coverage of the Boston Bruins, including NESN?s free-to-play predictive game Predict the Game once a week, NESN?s online story coverage including sports betting odds and information at NESN.com, and live streaming and historical content offerings at NESN.com/watch with a participating TV provider. In addition, NESN will host the Morning Bru podcast with Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft on NESN.com/podcasts.

NESN?s coverage the 2020-21 Boston Bruins season experienced the highest Household (HH) rating since the 2014-15 season, with a HH rating of 4.18. In addition, the average total minutes watched per game (HH) last season registered at 93 minutes — a 22% increase vs. 2019-20 season and the highest amount of time for a Bruins season in over a decade.