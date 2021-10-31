Patriots-Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Chargers are set to battle in Los Angeles.

New England, at 3-4, is coming off an absolute blowout of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 4-2 and coming off its bye week.

The Patriots last season left SoFi Stadium with a 45-0 victory over the Chargers. But that game was weird, with New England returning both a punt and a blocked field goal for touchdowns. Cam Newton threw for just 69 yards.

This contest figures to be much more competitive. But who will come out on top?

We’ll find out soon enough. Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Chargers:

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+