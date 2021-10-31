NFL Odds: Four Prop Bets To Consider Ahead Of Week 8 Slate Austin Ekeler & Damien Harris Over 1.5 touchdowns combined? Yes please by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There is plenty of candy in the candy store this week with every possible angle covered when it comes to placing a wager entering Week 8 in the NFL.

Those who want to go with the spread or the total, obviously, have their choice with eight games in the early afternoon followed by four in the 4 o’clock window and a primetime game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

But for all those who want a place a wager on the more intricate, and perhaps more fun, propositional bets, well, there’s plenty for you too.

Here are four propositional bets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, you may want to consider:

Damien Harris & Austin Ekeler Over 1.5 combined touchdowns +175

This feels like a very good spot for Harris while going up against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs in six games. Harris himself rushed for two touchdowns in a rout of the New York Jets in Week 7. Ekeler, on the other hand, who was listed as questionable Friday, depicted he will play against the Patriots. He’s one of the best dual-threat backs in the league and a crucial goal-line asset for quarterback Justin Herbert. Ekeler is third in the NFL in touchdowns scored (seven in six games) behind only Derrick Henry and Cooper Kupp.

C.J. Uzomah Over 2.5 receptions +140

The New York Jets have allowed the second-fewest catches to receivers (67 in six games), which could have a direct benefit for Uzomah. The Bengals tight end has shown his relationship with quarterback Joe Burrow continues to grow and he’s become a trusted target for the second-year signal-caller. And while Uzomah isn’t a pass-catcher who has seen a high amount of volume — the Bengals, after all, have wideout Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon demanding touches — he has caught 17 of the 19 passes thrown his way in seven games this season. He also has scored five touchdowns in last four games.

Tyler Higbee anytime touchdown scorer +165

Higbee, the Los Angeles Rams tight end, has the pleasure of going up a Houston Texans defense that has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in seven games, which ranks them in three-way tie for last in the NFL. The Texans also have allowed the eighth-most yards to the position this season. It’s worthy to note that Higbee has just two touchdowns on the season, but it feels like a spot where Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finds him.

James Robinson anytime touchdown scorer -105

Robinson is another one with a strong matchup in Week 8 as the opposing Seattle Seahawks have allowed six rushing touchdowns in seven games. The Jacksonville Jaguars running back, who got off to a slow start this season, has bounced back with more touches and has scored five touchdowns in his last four games. We usually want to stick with plus-money bets here, but with a $105 wager making $100 in this specific scenario, it’s close enough.