Mac Jones Vs. Justin Herbert: How Young QBs’ Rookie Seasons Compare

Herbert threw deep both more often and more successfully than Jones has this season — the latter was 1-for-5 in one game and 1-for-11 in another — and those downfield shots accounted for more than half of his 17 touchdown passes.

It helped that Herbert had (and still has) one of the NFL’s best receivers in Keenan Allen and a dangerous No. 2 in Mike Williams. The Chargers also boast one of the league’s premier pass-catching running backs in Austin Ekeler, but he missed four of Herbert’s first seven starts and hardly played in another. Herbert and Jones shared the same productive tight end, Hunter Henry, who jumped from LA to New England this past offseason.

The Patriots’ weapons have been solid this season — certainly much better than they were in 2020 — but either Allen or Williams instantly would become New England’s No. 1 wideout over Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

It’s also important to consider the circumstances surrounding these two QBs. Jones won the Patriots’ starting job in the preseason. Herbert did not. The Chargers entered last season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as their starter and planned to stick with him, allowing Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, time to develop.

But when a trainer inadvertently punctured Taylor’s lung minutes before LA’s Week 2 game against Kansas City, Herbert was inserted and instantly threw for 300 yards against the defending Super Bowl champs. Taylor never got his job back, and Herbert went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, enjoying one of the best seasons ever by a rookie QB.

The Chargers stunk in Herbert’s rookie season — they started 3-9 before winning their final four games — but, like these Jones-led Patriots, usually were competitive. Herbert’s first six NFL defeats — including losses to Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees — came by a total of 24 points, and two went to overtime. LA only was routed once: a 45-0 spanking against the Patriots in Week 13.

“I thought a lot of him coming out (of the draft) and have been impressed watching him play this year,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said before that game last December. “He seems to get a little better each week as he gains more experience and more confidence and gets a better understanding of defenses and different problems that they try to present.

?He’s obviously young, got a long way to go, but you can certainly see the improvement and the talent. The Chargers are working with a good player here.”

(Belichick has since upped that praise, saying this week that Herbert “is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”)

The Patriots have lost games by one, two and six points (in OT) during Jones’ young tenure, with one ugly 15-point loss to the New Orleans Saints. That was the only game in which Jones’ completion percentage dipped below 66% (to 58.8%) and his passer rating fell lower than 89.9 (to 55.2), and it featured three of his six interceptions to date (though one came off a Jonnu Smith drop and another was a garbage-time prayer).