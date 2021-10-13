Patriots Reportedly Sign Safety Infamously Torched By Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean Davis officially is a member of the Patriots.

New England on Wednesday signed the veteran safety to its practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Davis, who worked out at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, was spotted at Wednesday’s Patriots practice wearing No. 30.

The 27-year-old was a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh and most often was used as a starting safety before serving mostly in a special teams role last season.

Davis began the 2021 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts but he was released after one game. He was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in two games before his release last week.

In New England, Davis perhaps is best known for his struggles against Rob Gronkowski during a 2017 game in Pittsburgh. You can click here to watch highlights from Gronk’s domination of Davis, who was wearing No. 28.

The game produced this memorable photo:

Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Patriots currently feature Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips as their primary safeties. Myles Bryant and practice squad member D’Angelo Ross also provide depth.