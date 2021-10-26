Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani Only 16th Person To Earn Historic Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani just continues to make more history.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star has captivated fans with his long home runs as well as menacing splitter and Major League Baseball is on notice.

Ohtani became just the 16th person in MLB history to be awarded the prestigious Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award on Tuesday night by commissioner Rob Manfred prior to Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

After putting up one of the greatest seasons we?ve ever seen, the sensational Shohei Ohtani will become just the 16th recipient of the Commissioner?s Historic Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/zBozIVTJMd — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2021

The award is given out by the commissioner to someone who made a “major impact on the sport” and Ohtani becoming the first successful two-way player since Babe Ruth has fit the bill.

Derek Jeter and Vin Scully were the last recipients of the historic award in 2014 by then commissioner Bud Selig for their respective contributions to the league. Other recipients of the award include Roberto Clemente, Cal Ripken Jr. and Rachel Robinson among others.

There very well could be some more hardware coming Ohtani’s way in the near future.