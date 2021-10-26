NFL Rumors: Update On Texans-Dolphins Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins might be the frontrunners to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but Miami isn’t the only team to watch with regards to the superstar quarterback as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday reported, citing a source, that Watson is willing to consider multiple potential landing spots. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and therefore possesses a certain level of control over where he ends up.

NFL insider Josina Anderson basically confirmed Fowler’s report Tuesday by tweeting that her understanding is that Watson is willing, for the most part, to accept a trade to the teams that are interested in his services.

“There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami,” a league source told Anderson. “It’s not just Miami or bust.”

Anderson added that Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct in 22 active lawsuits, seemingly isn’t interested in settlements and that requests for him to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to settle continue to be problematic.

Additionally my understanding is that Watson has not been interested in settlements ?up through this point ?and that requests for him to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to settle continue to be problematic. 2/2 https://t.co/raU766mL78 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2021

The Dolphins long have been linked to Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who requested a trade from the Texans this past offseason. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle even reported last week that talks between the Dolphins and Texans have intensified, with the teams hopeful to finalize a deal before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.