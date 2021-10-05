Red Sox Wild Card Roster: J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale Not Active Vs. Yankees

We now know what the roster looks like

by

The Boston Red Sox released their roster for their American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees and two notable names were left off.

J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale will not be active for the winner-take-all A.L. Wild Card game for Boston. Martinez is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s win against the Washington Nationals, while Chris Sale just pitched Sunday and it probably didn’t make sense to use him out of the bullpen on short rest.

The Red Sox have 12 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, four outfielders and one infielder/outfielder.

Check out the full roster below:

Pitchers: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders: Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielders/Outfielders: Kiké Hernández

Duran offers a nice option off the bench in a pinch-runner situation due to his speed. Jonathan Araúz looked strong late in the season during his time with the Red Sox.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

More MLB:

Red Sox-Yankees Preview: Looking At Stats That Might Matter In Wild-Card Clash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Offers More Insight Into Postgame Meeting With Bill Belichick
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez
Next Article

J.D. Martinez Injury: Here’s Update On Slugger’s Ailing Ankle After MRI

Picked For You

Related