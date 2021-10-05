NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox released their roster for their American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees and two notable names were left off.

J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale will not be active for the winner-take-all A.L. Wild Card game for Boston. Martinez is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s win against the Washington Nationals, while Chris Sale just pitched Sunday and it probably didn’t make sense to use him out of the bullpen on short rest.

The Red Sox have 12 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, four outfielders and one infielder/outfielder.

Check out the full roster below:

Pitchers: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw