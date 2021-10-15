Red Sox Release Hype Video Ahead Of ALCS Game 1 Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The wait for the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros is almost over.

Boston begins its best-of-seven set with Houston on Friday night, with a trip to the World Series on the line in the series. And to get you ready for Game 1, the Red Sox dropped a hype video.

The video features Game 1 starter Chris Sale, complete with highlights from the regular season and Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s comments from earlier this week.

Click here to check it out.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.