We now know whom Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send to battle against the Houston Astros in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox on Friday revealed their 26-man active roster for the ALCS, which will begin in Houston for Games 1 and 2 before shifting to Boston for Games 3 through 5. If necessary, the Astros will host Games 6 and 7 as the teams clash for the right to represent the AL in the World Series.

Boston’s roster for the ALCS isn’t too different from the group Cora deployed in the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The only tweaks reside in the bullpen: Matt Barnes and Austin Davis are out. Darwinzon Hernandez and Hirokazu Sawamura are in.

Here are some quick takeaways regarding the Red Sox’s roster changes ahead of Game 1, scheduled for Friday night (8:07 p.m. ET) at Minute Maid Park.

— Replacing Davis with Hernandez — a lefty-lefty swap — likely stems from the latter’s strikeout capability combined with their respective numbers against right-handed hitters.

Here are their stats this season:

Davis overall: 29 appearances (26 1/3 innings), 5.13 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 1.37 WHIP, 9.6 K/9, 4.1 BB/9, 1.4 HR/9

Hernandez overall: 48 appearances (40 innings), 3.38 ERA, 4.80 FIP, 1.50 WHIP, 12.2 K/9, 7.0 BB/9, 1.1 HR/9