Six Dark Horse Teams To Watch For In 2021-22 NHL Season

The 2021-22 NHL season begins Tuesday and it’s sure to be an entertaining one.

The league will play a full 82-game schedule a year after realigning divisions and shortening the season due to COVID-19.

Plenty of teams made some big moves in the offseason that should bolster their chances at a Stanley Cup playoff run. Or, at the very least, make them competitive.

Here are six dark horse teams that you should watch out for this season:

New York Rangers — Gerard Gallant enters his first year as the Rangers head coach, and the additions of Ryan Reaves, Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais should set New York up to play a more aggressive style of hockey. Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko also have the opportunity to break out for the offense, while the defense remains strong. They have a tough division to play in, but they could surprise people this season.

Philadelphia Flyers — The Flyers collapsed in March and missed the postseason. Their youth players struggled and Carter Hart did not play to expectations. The Metropolitan Division depth probably won’t pay Philadelphia any favors, but if Hart can bounce back, as well as Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Cam Atkinson, this could be a resurgent year for the Flyers. It’s hard to imagine they’ll fight for a playoff spot, but the competitiveness will be there.

Ottawa Senators — It will be a tall task for the Senators to return to the playoffs, especially as they return to the heavy Atlantic Division. They could be a Wild Card team should Matt Murray put up Pittsburgh Penguins-esque performances and stay healthy, and if the younger players like Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown continue to put up strong numbers. The goaltending and defense was an area of struggle last season, and Ottawa didn’t do a whole lot to address the blue line, but it still is an intriguing team filled with potential.