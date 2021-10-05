VA Hero Of The Week | Mac Jones Ties Tom Brady’s Completion Record

Jones was sharp against the Bucs on Sunday night

by

New England quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday tied Tom Brady’s Patriots record of 19 straight completed passes and for that, he’s our VA Hero of the Week.

The rookie quarterback was impressive against the Buccaneers, completing 31 of 40 pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns. Despite dropping to 1-3 this season, the Patriots seem to have found a quarterback for the future in the Alabama product.

For more details on Jones, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

