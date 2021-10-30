Watch Bruins Make Impact On Local Children In Hospitals For Halloween

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were all dressed up and in the Halloween spirit Friday but they’re not just a spectacle for fans to get a kick out of.

The team met virtually with children from different local hospitals to put on a performance rocking their best “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs? attire during their off day.

The Bruins released this Twitter video on Friday showcasing the many laughs that came from the kids.

?We have this platform?it?s just so rewarding. It changes our day and it changes theirs.?



Children from local hospitals enjoyed a virtual Halloween show from the #NHLBruins on Friday. pic.twitter.com/OoFyQ2oOvP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2021

“That little moment that you can change a kids day, when they’re going through something so hard is so gratifying to see,” Bruins defenseman Nick Foligno said afterwards.

The Bruins were able participate in this rewarding experience and connect with the children as Halloween approaches. Not only entertaining these kids but bringing a smile to their face.