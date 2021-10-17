Brad Marchand Continues Dominant Play Against Stars In Bruins Win

Brad Marchand most certainly started the 2021-22 NHL season on a high note.

The Boston Bruins left-winger kicked off the scoring for the Black-and-Gold this season, tallying goal No. 1 on a penalty shot in the first period. Marchand added another to cap off the game with an empty-netter in the third period.

Marchy entered the season-opening tilt with 19 points in 15-career games against Dallas, and stayed hot in Boston’s big 3-1 win Saturday night at TD Garden.

For more on the 33-year-old’s dazzling performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

