Twitter Won’t Let Astros Live Down World Series Record After Scandal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves were a losing baseball team at the 2021 All-Star Break, and against them, the Houston Astros still couldn’t pull off a World Series win.

But while the world outside of Texas celebrates the Braves winning the title, don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Astros have been to the World Series twice since 2017 — but their only victory came with an asterisk or question mark or both.

The legitimacy of Houston’s 2017 World Series has been attacked by Astros fans since news of the sign-stealing scandal broke. And yet another loss in the big game (while in their home ballpark) begs the question: can the Astros win without trash cans?

You can bet Twitter had fun with this joke:

The Astros are 0-3 in the World Series.



They are only team in MLB history with 3+ World Series appearances and 0 championships. pic.twitter.com/U4qz3W50eU — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2021

Some people wanted the Astros? punishment to be that they were banned from postseason play, but I think getting there, having hope and losing every single year is way worse. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 3, 2021

Not this time, Astros ? pic.twitter.com/W0ZGacaHWw — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) November 3, 2021

Will Houston ever live this down?