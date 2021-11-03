Twitter Won’t Let Astros Live Down World Series Record After Scandal

The Atlanta Braves were a losing baseball team at the 2021 All-Star Break, and against them, the Houston Astros still couldn’t pull off a World Series win.
But while the world outside of Texas celebrates the Braves winning the title, don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Astros have been to the World Series twice since 2017 — but their only victory came with an asterisk or question mark or both.
The legitimacy of Houston’s 2017 World Series has been attacked by Astros fans since news of the sign-stealing scandal broke. And yet another loss in the big game (while in their home ballpark) begs the question: can the Astros win without trash cans?
You can bet Twitter had fun with this joke:
Will Houston ever live this down?