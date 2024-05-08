BOSTON — Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell remembers a different Derrick White when they played together on the United States FIBA World Cup team in 2019.

White hadn’t grown into one of the premier all-around talents in the NBA yet. But Mitchell saw the foundation was there for that.

White is now reaching his ceiling and picked apart the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden on Tuesday night. White was a catalyst in Boston’s resounding 120-95 win as he drilled seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points while also dishing out five assists.

“I wouldn’t say he had all this but he had some tools and you could see if he continued to work he would be here,” Mitchell said.

Story continues below advertisement

White has turned into a prolific scorer and shooter this postseason. He scored at least 25 points in Boston’s last three playoff games and is averaging 22.8 points per game this postseason, which is better than Jayson Tatum’s 21.2 average.

White’s shooting has been off the charts, too. He’s knocked down 3-pointers at a 50% clip and shot at least 50% from beyond the arc in five of six playoff games. His confidence from 3-point range is evident, too. He turned in a highlight-reel play late in the third quarter against the Cavaliers when he spun out of a high trap and used a behind-the-back dribble to stop on a dime before sinking a trey over Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill.

That’s a play a star makes. He wasn’t that when he was teammates with Mitchell. But it’s a role the Celtics guard is growing into, especially during this playoff run.

“I feel like he’s had some things that he’s definitely added to his game,” Mitchell said. “I think he’s a guy that’s always whatever you need from him. That’s a big thing. That’s selfless kind of comes in. Tonight it’s 25 (points). Even last series he was averaging 28 or whatever it was. Some series, he may go o-fer, but he’s doing other things defensively and different things.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s definitely grown as a player. Obviously, I’ve seen it throughout the years and whatnot. We played against him when I was in Utah. The biggest thing now is just trying to find ways to contain him.”