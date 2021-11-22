Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot Revealed, And It’s Loaded With Ex-Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

There generally aren’t a ton of surprises when the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is unveiled, but there might be enough former Red Sox this year to turn the heads of Bostonians.

The ballot was released Monday afternoon, and it featured nine players who played for the Red Sox at some point in their career.

Most notable is David Ortiz, who has a strong case for induction at some point during his eligibility. Also on the list is, once again, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, both of whom have the numbers to justify induction but have had their cases marred by controversies. Clemens and Schilling both are in their 10th and final years of eligibility.

Also on the list includes a handful of less prominent ex-Sox: Jonathan Papelbon, Manny Ramirez Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski and Bill Wagner.

Here is the full ballot, via Baseball Hall of Fame tracker Ryan Thibodaux.

As just announced by @baseballhall, here's the 2022 @officialBBWAA Hall of Fame ballot: pic.twitter.com/tesaStndwI — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) November 22, 2021

The results of the voting, which is done by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association, will be at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 25 on MLB Network.