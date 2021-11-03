Brad Aldrich’s Name Crossed Off Stanley Cup Amid Blackhawks Scandal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves requesting the removal of former video coach Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup after sexual assault allegations were recently taken into their own hands.

Amid the scandalous rumors that haunted the team back in 2010, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz asked the Hall of Fame to remove Aldrich’s name following the team’s independent investigation of the case.

“Aldrich’s involvement with the team during the 2010 season has cast a pall on the players’ extraordinary work that year,” Wirtz addressed in his letter to the Hall. “The names of some of hockey’s most talented athletes appear on the Stanley Cup. But so does the name ‘Brad Aldrich’ whose role as video coach made him eligible for the engraving. His conduct disqualified him, however, and it was a mistake to submit his name. We are sorry we allowed it to happen.”

The Hall of Fame had no problem abiding the team’s request. It was noted that the Hall was having discussions as to the best way to handle the matter but did find it most appropriate to remove Aldrich’s name.

Boston Bruins star Taylor Hall was among players in the NHL trying to bring a call to action amid the allegations and investigation as he acknowledged, “There needs to be changes and unfortunately people need to be held accountable.”