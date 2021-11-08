Bruins Considering Trying Jack Studnicka In Different Role Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Studnicka still is kicking around with the Boston Bruins, and he might get back into game action Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, albeit in a different role than usual.

The Bruins have largely kept Studnicka at his natural center role. But as Boston grows increasingly healthier, the Bruins have been well taken care of up the middle. As a result, head coach Bruce Cassidy had Studnicka on the third line right wing opposite Jake DeBrusk with Erik Haula between them during practice Monday.

“We’re considering it. That’s what we looked at today in practice, so we’ll make a decision tomorrow morning,” Cassidy told reporters after practice. “That line has offensively had some looks, hasn’t finished, so maybe a different flavor there. And (Curtis Lazar) back where he started. I think (Karson Kuhlman) has done a nice job with what we’ve asked on that line, but sometimes a different type of player may help get the line moving.”

It’s been a bit of a revolving door on that third-line right wing with Nick Foligno injured much of this season. Kuhlman and Lazar have seen the lion’s share of reps there. Lazar joined Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek on the fourth line amid the tweaks.

The Senators currently are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, but that does not appear to be impeding them from playing the Bruins on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6.