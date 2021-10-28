Bruce Cassidy Assesses Jack Studnicka’s Play As Second Line Center

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Studnicka centered the second line for the Bruins on Wednesday night, and while his overall play was strong, there always is room for improvement.

Studnicka tallied an assist in Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The 22-year-old played on the fourth line in Sunday’s win, but head coach Bruce Cassidy slotted Studnicka between Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall in the absence of Craig Smith, who’s dealing with a “nagging injury.”

Chemistry certainly isn’t built in one game, but Cassidy believed the trio of Coyle, Hall and Studnicka could have played better overall.

“He’s had better games,” Cassidy told reporters of Studnicka. “It’s not an easy league to win and this is a really good team. We knew that. Their line didn’t have much going. They scored a goal early though because like a lot of our team early on, we were playing behind their D, forcing them to go back, frustrate them, the forwards that want to get going. They got rewarded for it. But at the end of the day in general, they didn’t seem to get a lot going. He’s just one of the three pieces.”

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, but it’s unclear if Cassidy will shake up the lines or if he will keep things the same as Wednesday.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.