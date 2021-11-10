Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Gives Thoughts On Win Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

Boston was able to get back on track Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. After a rough first period, the team turned it around following a power-play goal by Brad Marchand.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s win after the game, citing the urgency his team showed after going down in the first period.

