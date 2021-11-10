Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Gives Thoughts On Win Vs. Senators

The B's got back on track

by

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

Boston was able to get back on track Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. After a rough first period, the team turned it around following a power-play goal by Brad Marchand.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s win after the game, citing the urgency his team showed after going down in the first period.

For more on Cassidy’s comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

More NHL:

Bruce Cassidy Says Taylor Hall ‘Got Away From’ Winning Hockey Vs. Senators
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

NFL Getting Smoked By Fans For Aaron Rodgers, Packers Fines
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Next Article

NFL Teams Reportedly Irate With League’s Handling Of Aaron Rodgers’ Situation

Picked For You

Related