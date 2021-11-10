NESN Logo Sign In

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially was given a slap on the wrist by the National Football League despite breaking COVID-19 protocols through the first eight-plus weeks of the season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Rodgers will pay a mere $14,650 fine while the organization itself will have to pay $300,000. By doing so, the league indicated the team is responsible for Rodgers’ breaking of the rules. And that only surfaced because he tested positive for COVID-19 and then revealed he was not vaccinated — he led on many be saying he was “immunized” before the season — despite acting as though he was while publicly with the Packers.

Well, it seems many teams are not happy with how the NFL handled the situation, as reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday night.

“That’s (expletive),” Florio was told by one source.

Rodgers broke protocol by not wearing a mask during press conference in the facility, specifically. Rodgers was penalized for one thing — attending the team’s Halloween party — but his prior violations went unpunished.

It is a bit strange seeing how the rules were taken so serious during the 2020 season that the New Orleans Saints ended up losing a draft pick.

“Other teams don’t benefit from that kind of lenience,” Florio wrote. “Thus, other teams are pissed about what has happened.”