NFL Getting Smoked By Fans For Aaron Rodgers, Packers Fines

The NFL officially laid down the law on the Green Bay Packers in the aftermath of all that drama around Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status.

The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, an investigation was launched by the NFL into how the team enforced protocols. On Tuesday, reports indicated the team had been fined $300,000 for violation of the NFL and NFLPA protocols, with Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard each fined $14,650.

Many around the league weren’t thrilled by the punishment — inconsistent with other punishments in the past having to do with COVID-19 or, say, deflated footballs. And they certainly were vocal after news broke.

For what it’s worth, the anger wasn’t limited to fans online, but also other teams.

