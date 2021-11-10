NFL Getting Smoked By Fans For Aaron Rodgers, Packers Fines

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL officially laid down the law on the Green Bay Packers in the aftermath of all that drama around Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status.

The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, an investigation was launched by the NFL into how the team enforced protocols. On Tuesday, reports indicated the team had been fined $300,000 for violation of the NFL and NFLPA protocols, with Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard each fined $14,650.

Many around the league weren’t thrilled by the punishment — inconsistent with other punishments in the past having to do with COVID-19 or, say, deflated footballs. And they certainly were vocal after news broke.

Brady 4 games for the laws of physics – Rodgers nothing for risking lives. — EB (@bbqatelguapos) November 10, 2021

Saints lost a pick for dancing in their locker room — Eric Thomas (@EricThePelican) November 10, 2021

Release the 650,000 emails we haven?t forgot about it!!! #NFL — Raider4life (@Raiders4life77) November 10, 2021

Yeah its cool and effective how they got this investigation done in 6 days, fines out and everything, and the other players in the league get off with nothing for the same violations and all, but where?s the WFT emails. Let?s focus on the big issues tho ? — Noah ?? (@NoahGunderson1) November 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, the anger wasn’t limited to fans online, but also other teams.