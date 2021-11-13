Celtics Debut New City Edition Jerseys, Sweet Old-School Warmups

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are bringing a little flare to the court Friday.

Boston welcomes the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to TD Garden for a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash and are unveiling their newest City Edition jerseys, but importantly showed off their snazzy new old-school warmups.

You can even check out a video of the Celtics rocking the warmups prior to their tilt with Milwaukee here, courtesy of multimedia journalist George Hathaway.

If basketball was decided by style points, the Celtics at least would have a head start against the Bucks.