Clint Frazier Released By Yankees Causing MLB Fans Mixed Emotions

The New York Yankees released Clint Frazier on Tuesday — a place he’s called home since 2017 — and Twitter is reacting appropriately.

The outfielder has been questionably used for years within the organization and also has been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors. Recently, Frazier was involved in an erroneous rumor involving Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo. And then there was the reported swap for now-Yankee starter Gerrit Cole back in 2017, as well.

Twitter had a field day after the announcement broke because of it.

You could say in hindsight that this news makes you wish you could have traded Clint Frazier years back for bullpen help when we needed it?



?but knowing our luck, he?d find his way to Tampa and end up punishing us at least ten games a season. https://t.co/49WzmIiHCI — Paul Sanchez (@PhotogSanchez) November 23, 2021

Which team's star player is going the other way? https://t.co/k81CZ62Efb — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) November 23, 2021

I thought he got traded to the Angels with Andujar for Trout? — evan (@EBrockway16) November 23, 2021

But those weren’t the only discussions as some Yankee fans were disappointed by the move.