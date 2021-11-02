NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd continues to be bullish on the Patriots especially after New England’s Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

And it’s led the FS1 host, who praised the team’s coaching, defense, special teams and building-offense, to believe the Patriots should add before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Cowherd even expressed how the Patriots should target one specific player — Los Angeles Rams wideout DeSean Jackson — and how it could make them a contender.

“All that’s missing for this team is a deep threat. And by the way, OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) and DeSean Jackson both could be moved by tomorrow at 1 (o’clock) our time,” Cowherd said on his show “The Herd” on Monday.

“I would strongly look at, if I was New England, at DeSean Jackson,” Cowherd continued. “They’ve got enough possession guys. They have the coach, the special teams, the quarterback. He (Mac Jones) throws a beautiful deep ball, we saw it at Alabama. DeSean Jackson wants out of the Rams and well-coached teams, we’ve always said this, they get better like a well-run business over time, block by block. It’s masonry.”

Cowherd offered his thoughts on the AFC, a conference he seems to think has a lack of championship-caliber teams.

“You start looking around the AFC, I mean we know Buffalo’s good… but there’s a lot of ‘Ehh I don’t know if I would trust them in a big spot,'” Cowherd said.