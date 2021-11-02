Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Should Target This Wideout Before Deadline

DeSean Jackson has asked for the Rams to trade him

by

Colin Cowherd continues to be bullish on the Patriots especially after New England’s Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

And it’s led the FS1 host, who praised the team’s coaching, defense, special teams and building-offense, to believe the Patriots should add before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Cowherd even expressed how the Patriots should target one specific player — Los Angeles Rams wideout DeSean Jackson — and how it could make them a contender.

“All that’s missing for this team is a deep threat. And by the way, OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) and DeSean Jackson both could be moved by tomorrow at 1 (o’clock) our time,” Cowherd said on his show “The Herd” on Monday.

“I would strongly look at, if I was New England, at DeSean Jackson,” Cowherd continued. “They’ve got enough possession guys. They have the coach, the special teams, the quarterback. He (Mac Jones) throws a beautiful deep ball, we saw it at Alabama. DeSean Jackson wants out of the Rams and well-coached teams, we’ve always said this, they get better like a well-run business over time, block by block. It’s masonry.”

Cowherd offered his thoughts on the AFC, a conference he seems to think has a lack of championship-caliber teams.

“You start looking around the AFC, I mean we know Buffalo’s good… but there’s a lot of ‘Ehh I don’t know if I would trust them in a big spot,'” Cowherd said.

“New England now, the defense is a championship defense, the head coach is, the coordinator is, the run game is, the special teams, the offensive line,” he added. “They need a vertical dimension to this offense and they’re a team you want no business playing in the playoffs.”

Jackson has asked to be traded by the Rams, and LA seems willing to grant his request and send him to a better situation.

We’ll find out if and where the veteran speedster goes Tuesday.

More NFL:

Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Should Target This Wideout Before Deadline
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown
Previous Article

Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Celtics Twitter Has Some Thoughts After Boston’s Collapse Vs. Bulls

Picked For You

Related