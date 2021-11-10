Connor Clifton Fight, Patrice Bergeron Goal Make For Wild 30 Seconds

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins packed a game’s worth of action into 30 seconds in the second period of Tuesday’s tilt against the Senators.

First, Connor Clifton and Alex Formenton went at it after Formenton hit Clifton high with a cross-check. Play moved down the ice, but the pair stayed on the Bruins’ side of the blue line and got in a scrap before they were pulled apart by referees.

They were assessed matching fighting majors, but it didn’t stop there. Brad Marchand and Nikita Zaitsev started pushing each other around, and both were assessed matching minors for roughing.

Patrice Bergeron then capped the action with a beauty of a goal, assisted by Charlie McAvoy’s broken stick that flew across the ice.

Many thanks to the broken twig. pic.twitter.com/xxj7Dls53T — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2021

The goal put the Bruins up 3-2.

All of that and there’s still another 20 minutes to play.