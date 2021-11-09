NESN Logo Sign In

Will a bottom-six tweak boost the Boston Bruins over the Ottawa Senators?

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to insert Jack Studnicka into the third line as the right wing and drop Curtis Lazar from that spot onto the fourth line for Tuesday night’s Bruins-Senators matchup. The change also moves Karson Kuhlman out of the Bruins lineup, as they look to return to the win column against the struggling, shorthanded Senators.

Center is Studnicka’s normal position, but Cassidy told reporters Tuesday he hopes the 22-year-old will add a different flavor to the third line and Lazar raises the level of the fourth unit.

Meanwhile, Boston’s top six remains the same as it was in Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, as do the Bruins’ three defensive pairings.

Jeremy Swayman will start as Boston’s goaltender.

NESN will air Bruins-Senators in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for the teams: