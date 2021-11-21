NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort to be acting all giddy just because the seven-year veteran has set a new career high in goals (four) in just 14 games of the 2021 NHL season.

Instead, Forbort had a very subdued reaction, which was rather comical, to the fact he has four goals on the season — three of which have come in the last five games. And Saturday’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, a 5-2 victory for Boston, earned Forbort another career milestone as it was his first multi-goal game of his career.

Still, he’d like for you to hold the applause.

“Yeah, I mean, two of them have been pretty lucky so let’s not get carried away with it here,” Forbort humorously said during a postgame press conference, as seen on NESN. “They come in bunches sometimes.”

Forbort credited defensive linemate Charlie McAvoy for being so easy to play with and always commanding an opponents’ attention.

McAvoy said after the game the Bruins were hoping Forbort could add another goal for a hat trick.

“It wasn’t able to get it, but man, two huge goals by him tonight and overall a great performance,” McAvoy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.