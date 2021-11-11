Devin McCourty Raises Valid Points About ‘Fashion Icon’ Bill Belichick

Belichick clearly puts great thought into his outfits

Bill Belichick will go down as one of the most transcendent head coaches in NFL history.

But as Devin McCourty pointed out in a recent NFL Network interview with Willie McGinest, Belichick has changed the game outside of football as well.

Belichick has his own — let’s call it, unique — sense of style. Take this past Sunday, for example, when the New England Patriots head coach arrived at Bank of America Stadium wearing a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off and only one of his pant legs rolled up to his knee.

While Belichick’s fashion choices have been a running joke for decades, McCourty believes we now should view the future Hall of Famer as somewhat of a trend-setter.

“Hey, man, people don’t really understand. Bill’s kind of a fashion icon,” McCourty told McGinest on “NFL Total Access.” “I mean, you just think about right now how many people wear hoodies, T-shirts with holes in them. Like, he’s been doing that — cutting sleeves and all of that — for years, even when you were playing. So, we’ve joked before and he’s told us that he never really realized that he’s really changed fashion in a greater sense around the country.”

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of get-up Belichick rolls with Sunday when the Patriots welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.

