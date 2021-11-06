Dodgers Decline $12M Option On Former Red Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly

The two-time World Series champion will hit free agency

by

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined Joe Kelly’s $12 million club option for the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday.

The two-time World Series champion relief pitcher, who won with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and the Dodgers in 2020, will hit free agency. Of course, a return to LA still is in play.

The right-handed reliever was hurt in his last appearance, serving as an opener in the postseason, but is anticipated to resume a throwing program in a few weeks. The expectation is that he’ll be ready to go for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

In 48 appearances this year, Kelly had a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings with two saves, 13 holds and struck out 2.75% of batters faced.

Kelly will receive a $4 million buyout and hit the open market.

