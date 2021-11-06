NESN Logo Sign In

DeSean Jackson seems to be have the attention of a handful of NFL teams following the wideout’s release from the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Saturday the veteran receiver had seven teams interested in him.

Fellow NFL reporter Michael Silver reported the Las Vegas Raiders, specifically, were kicking the tires on Jackson. Silver indicated how Jackson had a meeting with Raiders officials Saturday and could sign with the team “as early as Monday.” Silver did, however, note that nothing had been decided yet.

Garafolo, though, seemed to indicate Jackson is willing to mull over his decision — especially given the fact Odell Beckham Jr. could hit the free-agent market soon, too.

“… No rush. Waiting out his options,” Garafolo said of Jackson on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Saturday.

“There are no plans, no plans I am told, to retire. Jackson wants to continue to play and wants to play for a contender. He is sorting out his options,” Garafolo continued. “Now, it got a little tricky when Beckham became available, or will become available in the next couple of days. A lot of those teams that would have interest in Jackson also have interest in Beckham. So maybe he (Jackson) waits for one of those dominos to fall in Beckham to figure out wheres he’s going to be. I would expect something on DeSean Jackson in the near future as far as him joining his next team.”

Beckham Jr., who was released by the Browns, will head to waivers, but could pass through unclaimed given his finances for the remainder of the season.