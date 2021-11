NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins no longer are undefeated at home.

After a third period collapse by their defense, the B’s fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. Brad Marchand extended his point streak to six games and Nick Foligno returned to the ice to skate alongside Charlie Coyle on the second line, but several defensive zone miscues led to the loss.

The Bruins will be back in action Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils.