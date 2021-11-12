Four Burning Questions Facing Red Sox Heading Into 2022 Season

But if continues to struggle, the Red Sox will need to find someone else to fill the role, and fast. Adam Ottavino was a decent option to fill into the closer role when Barnes struggled, but he’s a free agent as well. Garrett Whitlock showed promise with an insane rookie campaign out of the ‘pen, but if anything, he and Tanner Houck — who also starred in middle relief in the postseason — could see an elevation to the front end of the roster.

It truly is unclear what the Red Sox can do here. An external candidate could be expensive — and ultimately unnecessary — but there’s no immediate candidates on the roster to fill the role of an everyday closer.

What will a full season of Chris Sale look like, and is it going to be enough?

Sale’s return to Tommy John surgery was — at the very least — a morale boost to start the second half of the season. But as it turned out, he had some up-and-down showings that culminated in a poor postseason from the ace. He finished with a 3.16 ERA through nine starts with six home runs and 12 walks.

You have to cut Sale some slack, but you also have to wonder what sort of role he can play in the rotation going forward.

Nathan Eovaldi now has been the anchor of the Red Sox’s starting pitching for two seasons, given Sale missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and it’s safe to assume he’ll continue to fill that role in 2021. Through the past two seasons, it seems Eovaldi has found his groove — but he also struggled when he returned to the Tampa Bays after missing the 2017 season to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Eovaldi, who also dealt with loose bodies in his elbow before finally taking the hill for the Rays in 2018, posted a 4.26 ERA through his 10 starts with the Rays in 2018, with eight walks and 11 home runs — more than he gave up in entire seasons prior to his injury. But he was traded to the Red Sox partway through the season, and he settled in to log a 3.33 ERA through 12 appearances in Boston.

All of this is to say that Sale may just need more time to revert to the levels he was at previously. Even if he needs more games under his belt, the Red Sox should be able to manage with a similar combination to 2021 — though it would be more complicated if Eduardo Rodriguez does not return. But it would be better for all involved if Sale could get back to his typical self in 2022.

Is Bobby Dalbec finally ready to be an everyday first baseman?

This upcoming season feels like a make-or-break year for Dalbec, who exceeded rookie status by appearing in 133 games for the Red Sox. The bulk of those outings came at first base, while he also logged a handful of appearances at third.