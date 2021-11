NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron was on fire Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 to keep the winning momentum going since their win last Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

It was an especially big night for Patrice Bergeron, who scored four goals in the victory.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.