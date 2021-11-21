How Patriots’ Weekend Off Lined Up Perfectly For Matthew Judon

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the few benefits for NFL players who have to play in a Thursday night game is having a full weekend off.

This added free time came at a great juncture for the Patriots, who after 11 games still haven’t had their bye week. But the brief break comes at a convenient point particularly for Matthew Judon.

The New England Patriots linebacker is a big fan of Adele, whose new album, “30,” was released on Friday. Judon planned to celebrate the album release by showing off his singing talents, or lack thereof.

“Wait a min this is god sent. New @Adele album and I got the weekend off. Can someone say K.A.R.A.O.K.E,” Judon tweeted Friday.

Judon and the Patriots certainly should treat themselves to a fun weekend. The Week 11 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons extended New England’s win streak to five games.