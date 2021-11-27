Ime Udoka Saw This Issue With Celtics’ Starting Five Vs. Spurs

NESN Logo Sign In

The game ended how it began Friday night: with the Celtics not scoring.

Boston brutally handed the San Antonio Spurs their fifth win of the year, losing 96-88 despite almost pulling off a comeback that began in the third quarter and was intensified to start the fourth.

The Celtics pulled out to as much as a seven-point lead in the final frame, but went completely quiet in the final moments save for a late 3-pointer from Jabari Parker.

“It’s disappointing to not score in the last three minutes — we had a 25-point quarter leading up into that — should have finished it out with 30-plus point quarter,” coach Ime Udoka said after the game.

“The last few minutes obviously gonna leave a sour taste.”

Still, the first will be what is remembered from this, where the Celtics shot just 19% from the field and 14% from deep to trail 30-14 — their worst opening quarter of the season.

Even against the lowly Spurs — having taken the lead and holding them to 96 points — Boston was in too deep in its shooting funk.